Taxation Society UAE hosts conference in Dubai

The Taxation Society UAE, in collaboration with the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai, successfully hosted ‘Preserving wealth in a borderless world: Asset protection, tax strategy and intergenerational legacy planning’ at India Club, Dubai.

The landmark conference brought together leading experts, family-office advisers, and finance professionals to explore strategies for safeguarding wealth and building resilient legacy structures across jurisdictions.

Opening remarks were delivered by Bhawna Chopra, secretary, Taxation Society UAE, who highlighted the society’s continued commitment to empowering professionals through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Naveen Sharma, chairman, Taxation Society UAE, shared key perspectives on the importance of wealth preservation, compliance, and intergenerational planning in today’s dynamic global economy.

Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, secretary-general, IBPC Dubai and head of internal audit — Ajmal Perfumes, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the need for holistic financial governance to ensure sustainability and legacy continuity.

The conference featured distinguished speakers including advocate Harsh Patel (Water and Shark), Nirav Shah (Fame Advisory DMCC), and Julie Rouas (Kendris DIFC), who shared insights on estate planning, tax complexities, and foundation-based structuring.

A high-energy panel discussion, moderated by Nimish Makvana, president, Taxation Society UAE, delved into real-world case studies in asset protection and cross-border taxation.

The event concluded with an engaging networking lunch, reaffirming the society’s mission to advance tax knowledge and foster professional excellence in the UAE.