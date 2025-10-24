  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Taxation Society UAE hosts CFO Conclave 2025 to highlight financial leadership role

Event brings together 250+ finance leaders and experts to explore how CFOs are driving transformation through AI, ESG, and strategic foresight

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 10:30 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms new student council with 16 pupils from private schools

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms new student council with 16 pupils from private schools

UAE billionaire slams 'racist rhetoric' of Israeli minister asking Saudi to 'keep riding camels'

UAE billionaire slams 'racist rhetoric' of Israeli minister asking Saudi to 'keep riding camels'

Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

Compassion first: How UAE schools support grieving students, help them cope with loss

The Taxation Society UAE successfully hosted its flagship event, CFO Conclave 2025 — Insight. Influence. Impact., at Dusit Thani Dubai, bringing together over 250 finance professionals, business leaders, and industry experts to explore how CFOs are redefining financial leadership through AI, ESG, and Strategic Foresight.

The event featured an inspiring lineup of speakers, including Kush Ahuja, head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA; Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, founder – I Am Peacekeeper Movement; executive director, Wockhardt Limited; CEO, Wockhardt Foundation; Dr Navin Valrani, vice-chairman and group managing director, Al Shirawi Group; Jignesh Sanghvi, chief financial officer, DMCC; Bikash Prasad, group CFO and KMP, UPL; and Charles Batchelor, Advisory partner, KPMG Lower Gulf.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE announces extension of Advertiser Permit registration

thumb-image

Gulf Cement Company joins Buzzi, marking a new era of industrial excellence in the UAE

thumb-image

CE-Ventures announces strategic exit from Transcorp

thumb-image

UAE: New assessments for Arabic, English, Math in schools; weightings explained

thumb-image

Dubai: Indian teen's family 'inconsolable' after sudden demise

 

Distinguished guests included Satish Kumar Sivan, consul-general of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, and Dr Abdallah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, chairman of Sharjah Consultative Council and former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Two engaging panel discussions anchored the day — "AI, Automation & the Augmented CFO” moderated by Victoria Abakumova with panelists Ramesh T V, Ramanathan Narayanasamy, Gunjan Suwalka, and Saurabh Taparia; and “Sustainability in Finance: ESG, Risk & ROI” moderated by Shahda Al Taie, featuring Charles Batchelor, Yadhu Mittal, Jatin Brahmecha, and Nauman Asif Mian.

The Conclave concluded with recognition of the Society’s Golden Book of World Records “Triple Triumph”, celebrating excellence in taxation and finance education, and heartfelt appreciation to its founding members, executive committee, sponsors, and members for their continued support.