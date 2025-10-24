Taxation Society UAE hosts CFO Conclave 2025 to highlight financial leadership role

The Taxation Society UAE successfully hosted its flagship event, CFO Conclave 2025 — Insight. Influence. Impact., at Dusit Thani Dubai, bringing together over 250 finance professionals, business leaders, and industry experts to explore how CFOs are redefining financial leadership through AI, ESG, and Strategic Foresight.

The event featured an inspiring lineup of speakers, including Kush Ahuja, head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA; Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, founder – I Am Peacekeeper Movement; executive director, Wockhardt Limited; CEO, Wockhardt Foundation; Dr Navin Valrani, vice-chairman and group managing director, Al Shirawi Group; Jignesh Sanghvi, chief financial officer, DMCC; Bikash Prasad, group CFO and KMP, UPL; and Charles Batchelor, Advisory partner, KPMG Lower Gulf.

Distinguished guests included Satish Kumar Sivan, consul-general of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, and Dr Abdallah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, chairman of Sharjah Consultative Council and former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Two engaging panel discussions anchored the day — "AI, Automation & the Augmented CFO” moderated by Victoria Abakumova with panelists Ramesh T V, Ramanathan Narayanasamy, Gunjan Suwalka, and Saurabh Taparia; and “Sustainability in Finance: ESG, Risk & ROI” moderated by Shahda Al Taie, featuring Charles Batchelor, Yadhu Mittal, Jatin Brahmecha, and Nauman Asif Mian.

The Conclave concluded with recognition of the Society’s Golden Book of World Records “Triple Triumph”, celebrating excellence in taxation and finance education, and heartfelt appreciation to its founding members, executive committee, sponsors, and members for their continued support.