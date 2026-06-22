Taxation Society signs three-year title partnership with BNW Developments

The Taxation Society has marked a significant milestone with the signing of a three-year partnership agreement (2026-2028) with BNW Developments, as the Title Partner of the Society.



The agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing professional knowledge, fostering industry collaboration, and supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth of the tax and business community in the UAE.



The partnership was formally signed during the Taxation Society's recent event on June 6, 2026 in the presence of members, partners, and distinguished guests. As Title Partner, BNW Developments will play a key role in supporting the Society's programmes, knowledge-sharing initiatives, networking events, and professional development activities over the next three years.



Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both organisations, Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Development; Nimish Makvana, president of Taxation Society; and Naveen Sharma, chairman of Taxation society highlighted the importance of strong industry partnerships in creating platforms for learning, collaboration, and meaningful engagement among professionals.



The Taxation Society expressed its appreciation to BNW Developments for its trust and commitment, noting that this long-term partnership will further strengthen the Society's mission of building a vibrant and connected professional community.