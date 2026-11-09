Taxation Society signs one-year platinum partnership with Sun Management Group

The Taxation Society has announced a one-year platinum partnership agreement with Sun Management Group (Reanda UAE), marking a welcome addition to the Society’s growing network of professional partners across the UAE.

This partnership is founded on a shared commitment to strengthening the professional landscape, fostering meaningful connections across the tax and financial community and supporting initiatives that enable practitioners to thrive in an evolving regulatory environment.

The agreement was formally marked with a signing ceremony attended by representatives of both organisations. Sun Management Group was represented by Sunil Jagetiya, chairman and founder, and Avinash Jagetiya, managing director and co-founder of Sun Management Group.

The ceremony brought together two organisations united in their dedication to advancing the professional community. As a Platinum Partner, Sun Management Group (Reanda UAE) will actively engage with the Society’s programmes and events throughout the year, contributing its professional expertise, industry insights and continued support to the Society’s calendar of activities.

The Taxation Society extends a warm welcome to Sun Management Group (Reanda UAE) as its platinum partner and expresses its sincere appreciation for the Group’s commitment. The Society looks forward to a rewarding year of collaboration, knowledge sharing and meaningful contributions towards the advancement of the wider tax and financial professional community.