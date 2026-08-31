Taxation Society hosts ‘The AI E-invoicing implementation lab’

The session guided finance, tax and technology professionals through the complete UAE e-invoicing lifecycle — from readiness assessment to go-live and ongoing compliance using practical, AI-driven tools

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 31 Aug 2026, 12:42 PM
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The Taxation Society hosted a unique full-day masterclass, ‘The AI E-invoicing implementation lab’, on Sunday at the Conrad Hotel, Dubai. The session guided finance, tax and technology professionals through the complete UAE e-invoicing lifecycle — from readiness assessment to go-live and ongoing compliance using practical, AI-driven tools.

The programme opened with addresses from Rishi Sapra, joint secretary of the Taxation Society; Nimish Makvana, president; and Naveen Sharma, chairman.

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The masterclass was led by distinguised trainers. Niraj Hutheesing, founder and managing director of Cygnet.One, set the context for AI-driven e-invoicing implementation. Tapas Ruparelia, AI Trainer and Tax Technology Automation specialist, guided participants through building a practical e-invoicing co-pilot. Nav Rangarajan, senior manager – Client Delivery at Cygnet.One, led sessions on AI-powered readiness assessment, transaction mapping, classification, ERP data readiness and the go-live roadmap.

The day closed with a discussion on moving from AI prompts to agentic e-invoicing, followed by a live platform demonstration, Q&A and use-case showcase.

The event was made possible by sponsors BNW Developments as Title Partner, Young Global as Presenting Partner, and Alaan as Co-Powering Partner, Tally as Technology Partner, Reliant Surveyors as Valuation Partner, Cygnet.One and Suntech as Platinum Partners, AJMS Group and Marmin as Advisory Partners, DLS Inc as Gold Partner, Stockify and Navfin Capital as Silver Partners, and Khaleej Times as Media Partner.

E-invoicing is spreading rapidly across the region, and the taxation community is increasingly coming together to build a stronger ecosystem around it. The masterclass marked another step forward for the Taxation Society in bringing a more practical approach to the mandate.


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