Taxation Society event explores AI, ESG, e-invoicing and trade finance in the UAE

The Taxation Society, in partnership with presenting partner AJMS Group, hosted “Connect. Comply. Capitalize: AI, ESG, Tax, E-Invoicing & Trade Finance” event on Saturday, July 18 2026, at Conrad Hotel, Dubai, bringing together senior voices from across the region’s tax, technology and finance communities.

The event was attended by Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman of AJMS Group and Komal Jajoo, co-founder and managing partner of AJMS Group, whose presence and leadership added great significance to the occasion.

The morning opened with presentations by Ajit Jain, partner and head of transfer pricing at AJMS Global, on operational transfer pricing, followed by Shashank Raghavendra, product head at Marmin AI, who demonstrated the firm’s e-invoicing solution.

Dr Samira Shaloh, managing director of Dubai Quality Group and Adel Miran, director general of administration and facilities management at Dubai Holding, were welcomed as guests of honour, while Peter Mulroy, chairman of Banqup Group and former secretary general of FCI, delivered the keynote address on aligning the UAE with international trade frameworks. Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, former UAE minister of environment and water, attended the event as chief guest.

Two engaging panel discussions anchored the programme. The first, “The Intelligent Economy: AI, ESG & Finance,” was moderated by Vivek Mundhra, co-founder of Marmin AI, with panellists Vinaykumar Vaishya of Dubai Health, Arun Agarwal of Dubai’s Department of Finance, and Eman Al Madani of Dubai Chambers.

The second, “The Liquidity Revolution: Converting UAE Compliance into Capital,” was moderated by Pankaj Mundra, past chairman of the ICAI Dubai Chapter, with panellists Pratick Dalal of Mawarid Finance and Niraj Kumar, an independent advisor in trade and supply chain finance.

The event provided a valuable platform for meaningful conversations on how the UAE’s evolving tax and compliance landscape is converging with AI, ESG, e-invoicing and trade finance, offering practical insights and perspectives for businesses navigating the future of the UAE economy.

The event concluded with acknowledgements to AJMS Global, distinguished guests, speakers, panellists and participants for their contributions.