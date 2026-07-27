Taxation Society and Reliant Surveyors partner to strengthen professional knowledge sharing

The Taxation Society has announced a one-year partnership agreement (2026-2027) with Reliant Surveyors, a trusted leader in real estate and asset valuation since 1977, continuing the collaboration rooted in a shared belief in the importance of professional development and community building within the UAE’s tax landscape.

The agreement speaks of a mutual commitment to advancing professional knowledge, connecting businesses across the region, and supporting a community that continues to grow in both scale and influence. Through this strategic initiative, Reliant Surveyors will leverage its deep market intelligence and RICS-compliant standards to bring actionable insights to the society's members.

The partnership was signed at a recent event of Taxation society on July 18, 2026 in the presence of members, partners, and distinguished guests. Over the course of the year, Reliant Surveyors will support the Society’s programmes and events, bringing fresh perspective and energy to the Society’s activities.

Nimish Makvana, president of the Taxation Society, and Naveen Sharma, chairman of the Taxation Society, noted that partnerships of this nature help bridge professional expertise, create opportunities for shared learning and strengthen collaboration among industry leaders, businesses and professionals.

Commenting on the partnership, Naresh Sharma, founder and chairman of Reliant Surveyors, said: “For nearly five decades, Reliant Surveyors has remained committed to professional integrity, technical excellence and the development of the industries we serve. Our partnership with the Taxation Society will provide a strong platform for bringing valuation expertise and market intelligence closer to taxation, finance and corporate professionals.”

Abhinav Sharma, senior partner at Reliant Surveyors, added: “Valuation plays an increasingly important role in taxation, financial reporting, corporate restructuring and strategic decision-making. Through this collaboration, we look forward to sharing practical insights, encouraging professional dialogue and creating meaningful engagement between valuation and taxation professionals.”

The Taxation Society acknowledged Reliant Surveyors for their support and looks forward to delivering meaningful outcomes through this collaboration over the year ahead.