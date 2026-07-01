Taxation Society, AJMS Group-Marmin sign 3-year UAE partnership to strengthen tax ecosystem

The signing of a three-year partnership agreement marks an important step forward in the society’s mission to build a stronger professional ecosystem across the UAE

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 10:59 AM
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The Taxation Society is delighted to announce the signing of a three-year partnership agreement (2026-2028) with AJMS Group-Marmin, marking an important step forward in the Society’s mission to build a stronger professional ecosystem across the UAE.

This agreement is underpinned by a shared ambition to promote knowledge exchange, support meaningful industry dialogue, and drive initiatives that benefit tax professionals and the broader business community.

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The partnership was formalised at a recent Taxation Society event, attended by members, partners, and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both organisations, Dr Abhishek Jajoo, founder and chairman, AJMS Group; Komal Jajoo, co-founder and managing partner, AJMS Group; Nimish Makvana, president of Taxation Society, and Naveen Sharma, chairman of Taxation Society highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in creating platforms for learning, collaboration, and meaningful engagement among professionals.

The Taxation Society warmly thanks AJMS Group-Marmin for their commitment and trust, and looks forward to a partnership that will enrich the professional community the Society proudly serves.


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