Tax Star reports strong rise in e-invoicing enquiries as UAE businesses race to beat October 30 deadline

Ministry of Finance-approved Accredited Service Provider Tax Star has reported a strong rise in enquiries and sign-ups from businesses looking to get ahead of the UAE's e-invoicing deadline, reflecting growing awareness of the requirement across the market as the 30 October 2026 deadline approaches.

Businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more must appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by 30 October 2026, ahead of the mandatory e-invoicing implementation date of 1 January 2027. Tax Star says the increase in activity signals that eligible businesses are starting to treat the deadline with the urgency it requires, though the firm cautions that appointing an ASP is only the first step in a much longer preparation process.

Rayhan Aleem, CEO and co-founder of Tax Star, said: "We have had a strong rise in enquiries and sign-ups from companies who want to be proactive in signing up for e-invoicing. It's encouraging to see businesses taking this seriously, but appointing an ASP is one part of the preparation. Businesses may still need to review invoice data, update customer and supplier records, map PINT-AE fields, connect their ERP or accounting system and complete end-to-end testing before 1 January 2027."

Tax Star warns that leaving the mandatory ASP appointment until the final weeks significantly reduces the time available to identify and resolve data, integration or process issues before implementation becomes mandatory. The financial risk of delay is considerable: businesses that fail to implement the UAE Electronic Invoicing System, including failing to appoint an ASP within the required timeline, face a penalty of AED 5,000 for each month or part of a month of delay.

These numbers underline the scale of what's at stake. Businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 30 October 2026, with mandatory e-invoicing implementation following on 1 January 2027. Those that fail to comply, including businesses that miss the ASP appointment deadline, face a penalty of Dh5,000 for each month or part of a month of delay. On top of this, businesses must ensure their systems can accommodate the technical requirements involved, with an electronic Tax Invoice requiring 51 mandatory fields and a commercial Electronic Invoice requiring 49 mandatory fields.

With the deadline now weeks away, Tax Star is encouraging all eligible businesses to begin preparations immediately rather than waiting until the final stretch.