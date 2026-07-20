Tax Star receives pre-approved status from UAE Ministry of Finance as official e-invoicing service provider

Tax Star, a UAE-based tax and compliance software company, has been named a pre-approved e-invoicing service provider by the UAE Ministry of Finance. The approval places Tax Star, among 42 companies nationwide cleared to help businesses meet the UAE's new e-invoicing rules.

This pre-approved status means the Ministry of Finance has reviewed Tax Star’s application and confirmed it meets the requirements to offer e-invoicing services in the UAE, with a final round of approval still to come. To get there, Tax Star, had to show it had the right experience, security standards, insurance and financial standing, along with strong data protection and business continuity practices.

The approval comes at an important time for UAE businesses. E-invoicing will soon be required by law, rolling out in stages. Large businesses, those earning Dh 50 million or more a year, must choose a provider by October 30, 2026 and start using e-invoicing by January 1, 2027. Smaller businesses have until March 31, 2027 to choose a provider and until July 1, 2027 to start. Government bodies have similar deadlines later in 2027. Companies that miss these deadlines could face a fine of Dh 5,000 for every month they are late, so getting started early matters.

Tax Star’s e-invoicing product was built with input from accountants, and is designed to fit naturally into how finance teams already work. It automates much of the manual checking and paperwork involved in issuing and tracking invoices, and connects easily with popular accounting software such as Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho Books, Wafeq, Naqood and Odoo. This means businesses can keep using their existing systems while Tax Star, handles the compliance work behind the scenes. The company also offers a separate Corporate Tax product, giving businesses one trusted partner for two major UAE compliance requirements.

Rayhan Aleem, co-founder and CEO of Tax Star, said: "Receiving pre-approval from the UAE Ministry of Finance marks a proud milestone for Tax Star and for the businesses we support. We built our e-invoicing product around the way accountants and finance teams work every day. It uses AI to reduce manual work, connects with major ERP and accounting systems, and gives UAE businesses a clear route to compliant e-invoice exchange through the Peppol network."

This approval gives Tax Star, a strong foundation for growth in the UAE. The company plans to bring on more clients, build new partnerships with accounting firms and software providers, and keep investing in both its e-invoicing and Corporate Tax products. In the near term, Tax Star, is focused on larger businesses facing the earliest deadlines, while also preparing smaller businesses, accounting firms and technology partners for the phases still to come.