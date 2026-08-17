Tax Star raises $1.75 million to scale UAE e-invoicing platform

Tax Star, the UAE's first AI-powered corporate tax software platform, has announced that it has closed a $1.75 million seed funding round. The raise comes as Tax Star positions itself around one of its most significant regulatory milestones to date, its status as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) for UAE e-invoicing. The round was backed primarily by angel investors.

This new funding builds directly on that foundation, with the company now doubling down on its role in the UAE's e-invoicing rollout, a mandate will require businesses across the UAE to appoint an ASP and implement a compliant e-invoicing process connected to the UAE Electronic Invoicing System.

Being pre-approved validates Tax Star's technical readiness ahead of key regulatory deadlines, and signals to the market that the company is positioned to capture demand as UAE businesses work to become compliant.

Proceeds from the round will be directed toward three core areas: go-to-market expansion, product development, and simplifying compliance for businesses navigating the UAE's e-invoicing requirements. Rather than allocating the raise narrowly toward specific accounting-software integrations or new-market entry alone, Tax Star said the funding is designed to strengthen the of what businesses need to become, and stay, compliant.

The raise also supports Tax Star's broader regional ambitions. The company has stated plans to expand into the GCC as part of its longer-term roadmap.

Tax Star said the new funding is intended to help ensure UAE businesses, regardless of size, are equipped to meet these deadlines without disruption to their operations.

"This funding allows us to focus on what matters most right now: easing the compliance burden for businesses across the GCC as e-invoicing becomes a reality," said Rayhan Aleem, co-founder and CEO of Tax Star. "Being a pre-approved ASP puts us in a strong position to support businesses through this transition, and this raise lets us invest in the team, the product, and the go-to-market work needed to do that at scale."

For more information, visit: https://www.taxstar.app/.