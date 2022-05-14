Taste global cuisines at Mercato

Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Join in the celebrations during the Dubai Food Festival and be a part of the food fiesta. Indulge in cuisines from all around the world at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah to enjoy exciting culinary experiences at your favourite restaurants — Slab, Arabian Tea House, Paul, Gazebo, The Duchess, Shake Shack, Sumo Sushi and Bento, and many more.

Don’t miss the stage shows and live entertainment for the entire family from contemporary chef artists as they take you on a thrilling journey filled with recipes of pure fun and comedy acts. Kids can enjoy their favourite award-winning entertainer — Magic Phil stage shows, whose high energy performance creates a fun and enjoyable show that children and the ‘young at heart’ adults can enjoy. Let your kids learn how to decorate cupcakes and cookies and make pasta at Mercato’s culinary workshops.