Tanishq reinforces long-term UAE commitment, expands footprint with first Dubai South store

Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand from Titan Company Limited, has strengthened its UAE footprint with the opening of its 18th store in the country, marking its entry into Dubai South at Ibn Battuta Mall, Andalusia Court. Spanning over 2,000 sq ft, the new store represents a significant addition to the brand’s growing retail network and reflects the pace at which Tanishq is scaling its presence across the Emirates.

With 18 operational stores in the UAE and continued investments across key growth corridors, Tanishq’s expansion strategy is clearly gathering momentum. The Dubai South opening follows closely on the launch of another store at the Gold Centre in Dubai Gold Souk, underscoring a calibrated expansion approach that strengthens presence across both established jewellery hubs and emerging residential clusters.

The Ibn Battuta Mall store is part of Titan Company’s broader ambition to consolidate its leadership position in the UAE jewellery market. By combining rapid footprint expansion, strategic location planning, and a diversified product portfolio, Tanishq continues to strengthen its competitive edge and deepen its engagement with customers across Dubai and beyond.

Speaking at the opening, Arun Narayanan, global CEO – Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said: "We are proud to launch our first store in Dubai South. It reflects our focus on building relevance in markets that represent the future of urban living in the UAE. Dubai South represents a natural next step for our brand’s expansion, combining residential growth with long-term community development, and Titan’s commitment to investing in formats and locations that bring trusted jewellery closer to customers’ everyday lives. The Dubai South store is a considered step in Tanishq’s long-term expansion strategy in the UAE, anchored in being present where communities are taking shape."