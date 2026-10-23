Tanishq presents Privé, a three-day exhibition of its rarest high jewellery, in Dubai

Tanishq, the fine jewellery brand of the Tata Group's Titan Company, has inaugurated Tanishq Privé, an invitation-only exhibition of high jewellery at JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, running from October 23 to 25, 2026. Over 800 pieces are on show, drawn from the deepest reaches of the brand's craft and brought together for the first time: works that represent the furthest Tanishq's master craftspeople have taken a given idea, each conceived on its own terms over years of making. The exhibition also marks the regional debut of the Rahul Mishra x Tanishq collaboration.

"The pieces in Tanishq Privé were not made for a season or a brief. They were made because our craftspeople had the vision and the skill to make them," said Niraj Bhakare, AVP and chief sales and marketing officer, International Business, Titan Company Limited.

"This exhibition shows a small and discerning audience what Indian high jewellery looks like when it is given no constraint of cost or time. We have never presented anything like it publicly, and we are proud to bring it to the UAE."

Shown within the exhibition is the Rahul Mishra x Tanishq collaboration, making its regional debut at Privé. It brings together the couturier's hand-embroidered work and the Tanishq workshop's high jewellery, two Indian houses working in traditions built on handwork and on time spent rather than on scale.

Every piece in the exhibition was selected because it sits at the outermost limit of what the Tanishq workshop can achieve, whether through the richness of its stone setting, the ambition of its form, or the intricacy of its construction. A recurring signature across the exhibition is the embrace setting, in which gold rises around each stone in sculpted points, keeping the metal a living part of the composition rather than simply a frame.

Several pieces are built on movement, with hinged joints and independently suspended elements that allow a necklace to follow the body in several rhythms at once, a feat of engineering considerably more demanding than a rigid form.

Others feature detachable medallions, interchangeable centre stones, and components that convert between necklace, pendant, and maang tikka. Figurative work demands the most of the maker: a peacock rendered through engraved feathers and set plumage, or a seated deity sculpted at millimetre scale, requires the hand of a goldsmith, a skill that very few jewellery houses still nurture.

Four themes recur throughout the exhibition, each a defining thread of the Indian jewellery tradition: the garden, rendered as vines, orchards and hanging compositions, where the placement of open space is as considered as the setting of stones; the peacock, the most demanding figurative subject in the Indian repertoire; the Navratna arrangement, where the traditional nine gems carry meaning through colour; and the architecture of the Indian court, pavilions, canopies, crescents, lattices and bell-shaped domes. These are the forms the Indian jeweller has worked in for centuries.