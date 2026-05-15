Tanishq launches the ‘Festival of Exchange’

Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand and a Tata product, has announced the launch of its Festival of Exchange across the UAE. The campaign invites residents to renew their gold legacy with two of the most rewarding exchange offers ever offered in the region: a zero per cent deduction on the exchange of old gold above 9kt, and up to Dh20 per gram extra off on exchanged old gold when purchasing diamonds. The offer is available across all Tanishq boutiques in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Anchored by the campaign idea ‘What Endures, Shines’ and fronted by Sachin Tendulkar, the Festival of Exchange represents one of the boldest commercial moves by a jewellery retailer in the UAE, a clear signal of Tanishq’s confidence, scale, and intent to lead category transformation in the region.

Aditya Kejriwal, head of marketing, Jewellery International Titan Company Ltd, said: "Gold is deeply personal to every family in the UAE, it carries memory, milestones, and meaning. With the Festival of Exchange, we are taking a bold step to give that gold a new life on the most rewarding terms in the market today. Zero deduction on exchange above 9kt is a direct reflection of the Tanishq promise: complete transparency, certified purity, and absolute fairness at every step."

He added, "Whether it is our 0% deduction policy, our certified karatmeter testing, or our lifetime exchange and buyback assurance, every Tanishq promise is designed to ensure that customers walk in with heirlooms and walk out with confidence."

Reflecting on the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said: "Gold is woven into the lives of every Indian family — gifted, cherished, and relied upon as it is passed on with love through generations. Tanishq’s Gold Exchange offers families a transparent and trustworthy way to renew this legacy. Each exchange turns yesterday’s jewellery into today’s contemporary designs, and also makes the purchase affordable."

The Festival of Exchange is now live across all Tanishq boutiques in the UAE. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah, or log on to www.tanishq.ae for further details.