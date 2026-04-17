Tanishq unveils Navya, its latest gold and diamond collection for Akshaya Tritiya

Not everything that glitters was simply bought. Some things are earned through years of persistence, sacrifice, and the quiet courage it takes to build a life on one’s own terms.

This Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand from Titan Company Limited, gives that truth a form with Navya, its newest gold and diamond collection, anchored in a campaign that captures what many already know: what endures, shines.

For Indian communities across the GCC and global markets, this idea resonates with particular force. A first salary sent home. A decade spent far from family, building something real. A milestone that took years no one else fully saw. Jewellery marks these moments — not the occasion, but the journey that made it possible.

Designed with modularity at its core, Navya’s pieces can be worn individually or layered together, evolving with each new chapter, just as milestones do. The collection is crafted to carry meaning — each piece, in gold and diamond, balancing heritage with a contemporary sensibility. It is conceived not as adornment, but as a testament to paths walked, barriers crossed, and lives built on one’s own terms.

Aditya Singh, head – international Jewellery Business at Titan Company Limited, said: "The people we design for have built real things — careers, families, lives often far from home. Every piece in Navya is meant to reflect that. Jewellery, at its best, isn’t something you buy. It’s something you earn. What endures, shines."

As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, Navya offers something beyond a seasonal collection — a perspective. That the most meaningful jewellery isn’t bought for an occasion; it’s earned through one.

You can also shop online at www.tanishq.ae