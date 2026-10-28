Tanishq launches Diamond Expertise Centre in UAE to redefine consumer trust

Tanishq, India’s most trusted fine jewellery brand and part of the Tata Group, announces the landmark launch of the Diamond Expertise Centre (DXC) across its boutiques in the UAE, a category-first initiative in the region that places professional-grade diamond verification technology directly in the hands of the customer.

Designed as an open, immersive zone within each boutique, the DXC gives customers the tools to explore, compare and understand diamonds at their own pace. Using advanced, lab-grade instruments previously confined to specialist gemmological laboratories, the centre makes the science of diamond evaluation visible and intuitive.

Speaking about the philosophy behind the DXC, Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said: "The launch of the Diamond Expertise Centre draws on the ideas that have defined Tanishq since its earliest days in the market. When the brand first introduced the gold Karatmeter, we gave customers the ability to verify the purity of their gold purchase for themselves. It was a defining act of transparency at a time when the industry relied almost entirely on trust. We changed the way customers experienced gold buying in this region, because we believed that transparency was not a risk; it was a responsibility."

"The DXC applies that same conviction to diamonds. Today's customer is far more informed, curious and involved in the buying journey than ever before, and they deserve to see the evidence themselves, not simply take a brand's word for it. We want every customer who walks out of a Tanishq boutique to feel not just assured, but genuinely certain, because they have seen the proof themselves," he added.

Each instrument in the DXC brings a different dimension of diamond quality into plain sight. The Diamond Caratmeter confirms whether a diamond is natural or a synthetic alternative. The Clarity Viewer magnifies every stone to allow customers to observe its inclusions directly, while the LightScope evaluates a diamond's light performance across three parameters: brilliance, fire and scintillation. The Hearts and Arrows Viewer reveals the optical symmetry pattern present in ideally cut round diamonds. The Marking Viewer displays Tanishq's inscribed logo and unique identification number on each stone.

The entire experience is guided by an in-store gemmologist, present at every DXC location to walk customers through each instrument. Customers may verify any diamond from the Tanishq range or bring their own stones for independent evaluation, including inherited pieces and diamonds purchased elsewhere.

The Diamond Expertise Centre is now available across Tanishq boutiques in the UAE. Customers are welcome to visit their nearest boutique to experience the DXC and speak with an in-store gemmologist.

Shop online at www.tanishq.ae