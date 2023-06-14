Tally Solutions unveils TallyPrime 3.0, redefining business compliance and efficiency

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 11:07 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 11:18 AM

Tally Solutions, a leading business management software provider, has announced the launch of TallyPrime 3.0. aimed at making compliance simpler and more efficient. This new release includes several powerful capabilities and enhancements which will have a significant impact on the daily operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

TallyPrime 3.0 is designed to cater to the evolving needs of SMEs. It offers scalability, allowing businesses to expand and grow without encountering significant software limitations. This adaptability can support SMEs in their journey of growth and expansion. By leveraging the features and capabilities of TallyPrime 3.0, SMEs can potentially experience improved compliance management, enhanced operational efficiency, better financial control, and increased scalability, ultimately contributing to their overall growth and success.

Speaking about Tally 3.0 and its specialised features, Vikas Panchal, general manager — Middle East, Tally Solutions, said: "TallyPrime 3.0 is designed to cater to the evolving needs of SMEs. It offers scalability, allowing businesses to expand and grow without encountering significant software limitations. This adaptability can support SMEs in their journey of growth and expansion. By leveraging the features and capabilities of TallyPrime 3.0, SMEs can potentially experience improved compliance management, enhanced operational efficiency, better financial control, and increased scalability, ultimately contributing to their overall growth and success."

“One of the most significant updates in TallyPrime 3.0 is the new filter feature, which offers an enhanced list of fields to apply filters, filter details, and a powerful Go To function that makes navigation and multitasking more efficient than ever. The scope of filters has been extended by adding an exhaustive range of fields available in transactions and masters, making it easier for users to find the information they need. The new data filtering system is designed to make report generation more accessible than ever. The simplified process with one-click reports is a significant upgrade from previous versions, which required users to navigate through multiple menus and options to generate reports. With the new system, users can filter reports based on any field, and the system offers different modes of filters that adapt to the complexity of the user's requirements,” he pointed out.

“In addition to the filter feature is the simplified voucher numbering system. The new system automates voucher numbering, which saves businesses time and reduces the errors that can occur when numbering is done manually. With the new auto-retain feature, businesses can retain the number assigned to an invoice permanently, even after deletion, ensuring that the invoice numbers are always unique. (Flexibility) to manage SME business more effectively,” he added.

“Another game-changing feature in TallyPrime 3.0 is the ability to maintain multiple voucher numbering series within a single voucher type. This feature eliminates the need to create multiple voucher types to maintain unique numbering, which can be tedious and time-consuming. Instead, users can now maintain multiple voucher numbering series within a single voucher type, based on their business requirements,” he emphasised.

“Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionising the way businesses run. Having delivered path breaking technology consistently for more than three decades, Tally symbolises unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over two million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than seven million users across industries in over 100 countries. In the MENA we cater to over 60,000 startups and SMEs and aim to serve the entire base over the next few years, said Panchal.

“Tally Solutions has experienced significant growth over the years. In the first six months of 2023, we have steadily expanded customer base, catering to a wide range of businesses, including startups, SMEs, and large enterprises,” added Panchal. “In addition, we have established a strong presence in the accounting and business management software market and have consistently invested in product development and innovation to introduce new features, updates, and enhancements to the software, addressing the evolving needs of businesses and keeping up with technological advancements."

Tally Solutions has a track record of steady growth and is well-positioned to continue expanding in the future. In the upcoming months, our customers can expect exciting new features to the software, we will expand our presence to more regions, as well as have some major news announcements,” Panchal concluded.