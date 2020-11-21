Tally Solutions’ next-generation business management software
Dubai — Tally Solutions has launched TallyPrime, a next-generation business management software. TallyPrime will equip MSME owners and new-age entrepreneurs with an ultra-simple and powerful software to enhance their business productivity.
Tally aims to further simplify business management with TallyPrime, facilitating users to comfortably manage and grow their business without needing to know the finer nuances of accounting or technology. The product meticulously designed keeping the user experience at core, will enrich the legendry speed, simplicity and flexibility of the product.
Vikas Panchal, business head for the Middle East at Tally Solutions, said: “With the launch of TallyPrime, we aim to further our resolve to assist our current customers and reach out to millions more in their journey towards growth.
This pandemic has not been easy for the GCC business community, but they have shown tremendous perseverance and resilience. We are optimistic that things will emerge better in the future and are prepared to support these businesses with newer generation technologies and products.”
TallyPrime Release 1.0 comes with several new features and experiences that will benefit entrepreneurs.
The new ‘GoTo’ capability has taken Tally’s famous reporting engine to the next level, the simplified data entry has made it faster to use and more flexible for several business use cases.
