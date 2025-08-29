Tally MSME Honours 2025 recognises entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE

Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has announced the winners of the fifth edition of Tally MSME Honours 2025 from the United Arab Emirates. This flagship annual initiative recognises entrepreneurs and small businesses that have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and excellence across diverse sectors and categories.

This year’s edition received over 1500 nominations from the Middle East and over 20,000 nominations globally, further expanding its reach and relevance within the MSME community. Winners across five distinct categories were honoured at a prestigious event in the city, in the presence of Sreesanth, ex-cricketer, and CA Ankur Agarwal, chairman and founder, BNW Developments, amongst other key dignitaries.

Aligned with the UAE’s broader vision to establish itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, the Tally MSME Honours is a platform for the trailblazers who are actively shaping the dynamic and competitive SME landscape in the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Nupur Goenka, executive director, Tally Solutions, said: “Tally MSME Honours is our way of celebrating the resilience, courage, and impact of small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s a platform to shine light on their stories, bring them together, and support a community that learns, grows, and creates change—well beyond just the awards.”

Vikas Panchal, general manager at MENA, Tally Solutions, added: “The UAE has long been a global hub for enterprise and innovation, and SMEs are at the core of this success. With bold steps being taken by the government to accelerate entrepreneurship and digital transformation, small businesses here are thriving locally while setting benchmarks internationally. Through Tally MSME Honours, we are proud to celebrate the individuals and enterprises that embody this spirit of ambition and excellence, while reaffirming our commitment to supporting their journey ahead.”

The winners include exceptional businesses from the UAE, including Nouel Catis Omamalin, the man behind Dubai’s viral chocolate and DJ Buddha. Here are the winners across all categories:

Business Maestro : Muneer Al Wafaa of Al Wafaa Group, Satya Kalyan Yerramsetti of Telebu Communications LLC, Nitin Kumar Agarwal of GTGC Technical Services LLC, Abdul Aziz Al Harthy of Flexible Industrial Packages Company (SAOC), and Abu Amir of Missan Group of Companies.

Wonder Woman : Victoria Labdon of The Garden of Knowledge, Joy Elizabeth Buckner of Buckner Education, Dr Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi of Prime Group of Companies, Bhavika Thadani of Priyankara FZC LLC, and Rashmi Gurbaxani of CPME Consulting LLC.

Tech Transformers : Dhiraj Hinduja of Doctor Cars Auto Repairing Co, Rahisudheen Abu of Trans Ocean Maritime Services LLC, Muhammad Adnan Arshad of Mahnoor Kitchen, Kashif Ahmad Khan of Peko, and Quintin Picardo of TAS Consultants FZ LLC.

E-preneur Icon : Pratibha Tiwari of Prasha Lifestyle, Ruchita Singh of Ruchita Nutribakes, Shweta Bora of THEMADEONEARTH LLC, Anupama Gokhale and Batul Tambawala of Upcycle Social Responsibility Projects, and DJ Buddha.

NewGen Icon: Pravin Rai of QuicKart General Trading LLC, Nouel Catis Omamalin of Nouel Catis Foodstuff Trading LLC, Mufaddal Vohara of Raj Digital Marketing FZ LLC, Naveen Kumar Reddy Yelluru of TechieMaya FZE, and Rahuul Jashnani of CSRH Fashion Design LLC.

With each passing year, Tally MSME Honours continues to serve as a platform for recognition, inspiration and growth, bringing unsung entrepreneurial heroes to the forefront and celebrating their contributions to the global economy.