Talking all things employment with InsuranceMarket.ae

There’s surely been only one topic on everyone’s lips this past week and that’s the announcement by the UAE Government introducing a 4.5-day working week with effect from January 1, 2022. Whilst initially for those in the public sector, some private companies have announced they’ll be following suit, and we could see more take the opportunity to align their working hours to the public sector, as well as giving their employee engagement a boost.

With workforce well-being cited as a key reason for the change, we wondered what other responsibilities fell on employers here, so we asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their insights.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “The main requirement for any UAE employer, irrespective of size, is to have workmen’s compensation since is it mandated by federal law. This provides cover in the event if an employee falls sick, contracts an occupational disease, sustains bodily-injury or dies from a work-related incident as a direct result of their employment.

“In line with federal decree, the policy provides lump sum death benefit of 24 months’ salary (subject to a minimum of Dh18k/maximum Dh35k), as well as other benefits like compensation for disability and related medical expenses,” she added.

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Employers are also legally required to provide health insurance to their employees via a group scheme. Think Dubai Health Authority (DHA) cover, but on a combined basis/larger scale. Many companies operate a tiered system, with cover increasing according to role seniority, as part of their employee benefits”.

It's clear that the UAE cares about employee well-being