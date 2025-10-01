Talabat pro delivers more than ever bigger savings, exclusive perks and unmatched convenience

Talabat, the leading on-demand platform in Mena, has enhanced its subscription programme, talabat pro, to deliver bigger savings, exclusive perks, and unmatched convenience.

With free delivery, exclusive discounts, dine-out savings, lifestyle partnerships, and the launch of the region’s industry first family Plan, talabat pro is evolving into the region’s most value-driven subscription — now offering even greater benefits for both individuals and families.

Talabat pro offers customers the ultimate experience, featuring:

Free delivery from thousands of top-rated restaurants, talabat mart, grocery stores, and pharmacies

Exclusive discounts on food and talabat mart

Exclusive DineOut deals (available in the UAE)

On-time guaranteed delivery

24/7 pro Support: Always-on chat with dedicated experts

Extra perks through talabat rewards

Strategic lifestyle partnerships

Talabat pro family plan

Talabat pro Family Plan, an industry-first in the Mena region, allows up to four family members to share a single subscription, ensuring that households can enjoy shared benefits, allowances, and savings under one account. Priced at Dh49 per month (equivalent to Dh12.25 per person) or Dh348 per year (equivalent to Dh7.25 per person per month), the Family Plan is 62 per cent cheaper compared to solo subscriptions — making it the most cost-effective choice for families. By introducing this plan, talabat is redefining the family ordering experience.

“With the new Allowance feature, parents can set limits while kids enjoy the freedom to order safely and responsibly. In a region where family always comes first, this plan delivers more than just savings - it helps families stay connected by making mealtime planning easier and more relaxed for everyone”, explains Hussein Daher, talabat pro programme lead.

On average, talabat pro members save up to Dh110 per month, which translates to Dh1,320 annually compared to non-subscribers. This positions talabat pro as one of the most economical lifestyle subscriptions in the region, providing measurable value for both individuals and households.

Beyond food and grocery benefits, talabat pro has also established strategic partnerships with leading brands including Bolt (10 per cent off up to 10 rides per month) enabling families to save an additional Dh150 per month on transportation.

“With talabat pro, we’re not just offering free delivery - we’re delivering real lifestyle and financial benefits,” concludes Hussein Daher. “Our customers save money, cut down on daily stress, and get back more time for what really matters. That’s the value of talabat pro — it’s not just a nice-to-have, it’s part of everyday life.”

As talabat continues to innovate on value and convenience, the brand is gearing up to launch a region-wide campaign to showcase the expanded benefits of talabat pro. Discover the new campaign launching today – don’t miss it!