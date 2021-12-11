Taking the heat out of the situation with InsuranceMarket.ae

The impact caused can be devastating, not just financially but tragically sometimes human too.

Fire is always something to be wary of but particularly damaging when it takes a hold on your business too. On Saturday, we reported another fire in the Ras Al Khor Industrial area of Dubai which broke out in two warehouses and whilst the blaze was thankfully brought under control within an hour, it still caused significant damage and loss.

With such events becoming increasingly commonplace, we wondered what could be done to protect ourselves, our possessions and our livelihoods, where applicable, against similar occurrence, so we decided to ask the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their thoughts.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Fire is definitely one peril that you should protect yourself against, as an individual or as a business owner. The impact caused can be devastating, not just financially but tragically sometimes human too.”

“We advise everyone to not only conduct a thorough assessment of their fire risk, but also to purchase a good insurance policy. Fire can not only wipe out your assets such as contents, stock but as a business owner, can also affect your ability to continue trading so could damage your revenue stream too: All of which can be insured against,” she added.

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Sadly we have seen an upward trend of fires in recent years, resulting in significant claims not only for the home/business owner but those neighbouring the property too. Whether domestic or commercial, as a property owner/business operator, you have a legal liability towards third parties and their property as well as your own assets, so insurance is essential.”

