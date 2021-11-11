Taking a healthy interest on cover with InsuranceMarket.ae

Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae

Did you know that November 1 was World Vegan Day? And were you also aware that according to a UN study, vegans now number more than 79 million globally? With increasing numbers turning their backs on meat and dairy products in favour of plant-based options, we wondered if this had any impact on insurance? We got an assessment from the team at InsuranceMarket.ae.

“Changes in lifestyle not only have obvious health benefits but can positively impact associated insurance too”, said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “Health insurance premiums are calculated using factors such as age, gender, height to weight ratio, and medical history, and whilst we can’t turn back time and become younger, we can influence our assessed health risk. Reducing Body Mass Index (BMI) and lowering cholesterol through consuming less fats found in meat and dairy can mean falling into lower risk brackets, since the chance of heart attack and other serious conditions like Type2 diabetes and cancer is significantly reduced” she explained.

And what about Life insurance? CEO Avinash Babur shared his views. “If we’re healthier it’s logical to think our life expectancy will increase too. Starting a life insurance policy while in good health means that the premium you will pay is reduced: saving considerable financial contribution over the life of the policy. You could also think about investing that surplus money in a savings plan or a credit life product that has a savings element: meaning you create a greater financial legacy for your family. Contact us to find out your options”, he added.

No matter what’s on your plate, health protection should always be consumed, so ask the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their help today.