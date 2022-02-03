TakaHisa by Aimi Shibuya elevates the Japanese fine dining experience

Over the years and among various industries and sectors on a constant rise, no one can deny the incredible surge of the food and beverage, and restaurant business in the world. Ever wondered what could have thrust this industry to exponential levels of success consistently. Well, there could be so many different reasons, one among them is the 'uniqueness' a few restaurant brands and outlets offer people, either highlighting their culture, country, or just versatility in food. Making people crave more in Japanese cuisine in Dubai, the UAE is one such outstanding restaurant called TakaHisa, which is the vision of Aimi Shibuya — a Japanese woman entrepreneur, and also the vision of two master chefs — chef Takashi Namekata and chef Hisao Ueda. The name of the restaurant TakaHisa is an amalgamation of their names. It exudes their pure passion for delivering greatness in every bite, offering the best authentic sushi and best wagyu beef in the world.

Very few restaurants have delivered on their promise of serving delectable Japanese cuisines in Dubai, which is home to numerous such restaurants, which is commendable, to say the least. TakaHisa has been gaining immense momentum and growth, thanks to relaxing and elegant décor, offering the premium most wagyu beef and sushi one can ever find across Dubai. Its classy décor styles provide food lovers and customers a luxurious Japanese fine dining experience.

There are several incredible things about TakaHisa that can bowl over food lovers and customers like a special à la carte request can be accepted, which is not listed on the menu but will require in advance. They are available in a total of 10 languages, English, Japanese, Arabic, Russian, Chinese, Indian, French, Tagalog, Korean, and Myanmar. Also, their two executive chefs, two sous-chefs, general managers, managers, sommeliers, etc., are all Japanese, giving people an authentic Japanese service. Apart from that, they have the famous world-class Shisha that has been introduced in Burj Al Arab Hotel, where people can enjoy and relax at the terrace seats. In just a month of opening, many celebrities and famous athletes worldwide visited the restaurant.

Talking about the food that TakaHisa offers, one can go on and on about their appetizing and flavourful menu that boasts of the best and the finest seafood and Kobe beef. The Master Chefs offer a special Omakase course that offers people the best Japanese culinary masterpiece in the Middle East. What makes TakaHisa even more unique in the industry is that it offers premium seafood that comes from Toyosu Market and “A5 Kobe beef” (Beef marbling score 12), which is the highest-grade wagyu brand in the world.

Located at Caesars Palace Dubai, TakaHisa truly elevates people’s fine dining experience with its rich Japanese cuisine. To know more, visit its website, https://www.takahisa.ae/.