Takaful Emarat reports record growth in Q3 2025, marking a new era of transformation

Takaful Emarat – Insurance (P.S.C.), a leading Shariah-compliant life and health insurance provider in the UAE, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, underscoring its successful transformation strategy and strengthened market position.

During Q3 2025, Takaful Emarat achieved a 22 per cent year-on-year growth in Gross Written Contributions (GWC), reaching Dh563 million, compared to the same period last year. Takaful revenues surged by 51 per cent to Dh444 million, while net profit for the quarter reached Dh13 million, marking the highest quarterly profit in recent years. The company’s total profit for the year rose to Dh23 million as of Q3 2025, reflecting robust financial health and sustainable growth momentum.

This strong financial performance also translated into significant balance sheet improvements. Shareholders’ equity increased by 22 per cent to reach Dh200 million, while total assets grew by 8 per cent to Dh1.036 billion, demonstrating enhanced financial strength and increased capacity for revenue generation.

“These results reflect the success of our focused strategy to strengthen our financial base, enhance customer experience, and drive operational efficiency. Under our new strategic direction, we are investing in digital innovation, customer-centric products, and automation to deliver seamless, Shariah-compliant insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners.” said Dr Noor Aldeen Atatreh, chairman of the board at Takaful Emarat

The company’s focus on efficiency, transparency, and service quality has expanded its customer base, improved retention, and strengthened its position among leading Takaful insurers in the UAE.

“This exceptional performance is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the guidance of our Board of Directors. We are confident that this marks the beginning of a new chapter of sustainable growth, digital excellence, and industry leadership for Takaful Emarat.” added Adnan Sab’a El Aish, chief executive officer of Takaful Emarat.

As Takaful Emarat continues to build on this momentum, the company remains committed to driving value for its stakeholders while upholding the principles of Shariah compliance, integrity, and innovation that define its brand.

For more information, visit: www.takafulemarat.com or contact investor.relations@takafulemarat.com.