Takaful Emarat PSC delivers strong half-year 2026 financial performance

Takaful Emarat Insurance (P.S.C.), one of the UAE’s leading providers of health and life takaful solutions, announced strong financial results for the first half of 2026, reflecting continued growth, operational excellence and customer confidence.

Profit before tax attributable to shareholders increased 46 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.46 million, compared with Dh9.25 million in the first half of 2025.

The company’s core insurance operations also delivered strong momentum. Takaful Service Result increased 31 per cent to Dh84.90 million, compared with Dh65.06 million during the same period last year, reflecting disciplined underwriting and enhanced operational performance.

Takaful Revenue grew 18 per cent to Dh335.20 million, up from Dh283.74 million in H1 2025, demonstrating continued expansion across the company’s health and life portfolio and reinforcing its market position in the UAE.

Commenting on the results, Dr Noor Aldeen Atatreh, chairman of the Board, said: "These strong financial results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy. We remain focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering greater value to our customers, shareholders, and partners."

Adnan Sab’a Al Aish, CEO, added: "Our first-half performance reflects the strength of our strategy and our team’s commitment to sustainable, profitable growth. These results provide a strong foundation for executing our long-term growth strategy."

Takaful Emarat will continue investing in digital transformation, customer engagement, strategic partnerships and innovative health and life takaful solutions, while maintaining its focus on service excellence and long-term value creation.

For more information, please visit www.takafulemarat.com or contact investor.relations@takafulemarat.com