Takaful Emarat appoints Adnan Sab'a El Aish as chief executive officer

Takaful Emarat – Insurance (PSC), a leading Shariah-compliant life and health Takaful provider in the UAE, has appointed Adnan Sab'a El Aish as its chief executive officer.

Adnan has been with Takaful Emarat for over nine years, previously serving as director of finance before taking on the role of acting CEO for the past eight months. With more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and multinational organisations, he brings strong financial and operational expertise to his new leadership role.

Nooraldeen Atatreh, chairman of the Board, said: “Adnan has shown great leadership and dedication throughout his time at Takaful Emarat. We are confident he will guide the company into its next phase of growth and continue to strengthen our position as a trusted provider of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions in the UAE.”

Takaful Emarat Insurance PSC, established in 2008, is a Shariah-compliant Life and Health Takaful Provider in the UAE. Takaful Emarat markets a wide range of individual and corporate life and health Takaful products including protection, savings and investment plans through variety of distribution channels.

