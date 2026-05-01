Tajvi Gold & Diamonds hosts Annual Sports Day 2026 in Dubai

At a time when workplace demands continue to grow, Tajvi Gold and Diamonds placed the spotlight firmly on what matters most, its people. The brand successfully hosted its Annual Sports Day 2026 at Danube Sports World, bringing together over 150 employees from retail and head office teams for a day dedicated to physical vitality, mental refreshment, and team spirit.

Recognising the importance of maintaining both physical and mental well-being in today’s fast-paced environment, the initiative was designed to energise, reconnect, and motivate employees beyond the workplace.

The event featured an engaging lineup of activities, with cricket matches taking centre stage, highlighting teamwork, strategy, and healthy competition. Employees also actively participated in badminton and table tennis, ensuring an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all.

More than just a sporting event, the day served as a meaningful platform to unwind, build stronger interpersonal connections, and reinforce a culture of collaboration and positivity within the organisation. The enthusiasm and participation across teams reflected Tajvi’s strong belief in nurturing a balanced and supportive work environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Haneefa Thaha, chairman of Tajvi Gold & Diamonds, emphasised that in demanding times, prioritising employee well-being is not just an initiative, but a responsibility. Events like these play a crucial role in boosting morale, enhancing engagement, and fostering a resilient workforce. The Sports Day concluded on a high note, leaving employees recharged and motivated, with a renewed sense of unity and purpose.

Tajvi Gold & Diamonds remains committed to creating a workplace culture where employee health, happiness, and engagement are always at the forefront.