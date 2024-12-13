Tahbib Festival 2024: A grand celebration of multilingual art and cultural unity in Dubai

The Tahbib Multilingual Festival 2024 concluded on a high note, cementing its position as a landmark event in Dubai’s cultural calendar. Sponsored by a stellar lineup including Zenith Business Solution, Visions Cooperation, Baaz Japan, Dhakan, Air Arabia, and Almarai, the festival was powered by American Tourister and styled by Kanz Jewels. Over two vibrant days, the festival celebrated the beauty of five languages—Urdu, Arabic, English, Filipino, and Punjabi—through an exceptional showcase of poetry, art, and performance.

The festival’s grand opening was marked by the legendary Javed Akhtar, who captivated audiences with his poignant recitation of Waqt (Time). This set the tone for an inspiring English poetry session featuring luminaries such as Mark Fiddes. The day continued with a soulful Arabic poetry segment featuring renowned poets Dr Shihab Ghanem, Sajda Mosawwi, and Mahmoud Noor, whose evocative verses resonated deeply with the audience.

The festival's second day unfolded with a variety of enriching events, starting with Asnaaf-e-Khayaal, celebrating Punjabi and Filipino poetry. Highlights included an enthralling Dastaan Goi performance and a thought-provoking panel discussion on cinema featuring industry stalwarts Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Gupta, and Ahsan Khan. The day culminated in a Mushaira that brought together celebrated poets such as Shahbaz Shamshi, Tasnim Abdi, and Saima Zaidi. The audience was further enchanted by a classical singing performance by Shafqat Ali Khan, followed by a surprise Kathak jugalbandi, which left the crowd in awe.

Tahbib Festival 2024 celebrated the rich tapestry of cultural and linguistic diversity, uniting people from various backgrounds through the universal language of art. This vibrant event not only showcased the depth of talent within the region but also fostered cultural understanding and appreciation, leaving attendees inspired and deeply moved.