TAG Dynamics unveils new brand and four groundbreaking vehicles at Eurosatory 2024
The new vehicles represent the pinnacle of cutting-edge technology and rigorous R&D efforts, designed to offer unparalleled protection and performance in the most demanding environments
TAG Dynamics is excited to announce its official launch at the Eurosatory 2024 event, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution as a leader in advanced armored vehicle technology and safety solutions. Building on over 15 years of experience in manufacturing armored vehicles, TAG Dynamics is set to showcase its commitment to innovation, customer focus, and product development with the release of four new state-of-the-art vehicles: The Velox ISV, The Robur LT-300, The ARX NS-II and the Sicarius UGV
TAG Dynamics' debut at Eurosatory is a testament to its ambitious growth plans and dedication to meeting the strategic operational needs of its customers. The new vehicles represent the pinnacle of cutting-edge technology and rigorous R&D efforts, designed to offer unparalleled protection and performance in the most demanding environments.
Highlights of TAG Dynamics at Eurosatory 2024:
Introduction of New Vehicles:
* Velox ISV: A highly adaptable and reliable infantry squad vehicle with impressive off-road performance.
* Robur LT-300: An urban-friendly armored personnel carrier (APC), seating up to 8 passengers and well suited as a patrol vehicle for multiple environments.
* ARX NS-II: A mine resistant ambush protected APC with high powered rifle round protection.
* Sicarius UGV: An advanced, unmanned exploratory vehicle with light assault capabilities, designed for ultimate versatility.
Showcase of Proven Vehicles:
* In addition to unveiling new products, TAG Dynamics will display the BATT UMG and Terrier LT-79, two renowned vehicles that exemplify the company's legacy of quality and design. These vehicles have been successfully deployed in various hazardous environments and real-world scenarios, showcasing the robust engineering and superior performance that TAG Dynamics offers.
Commitment to Customers and Product Development
Driven by a customer-centric approach, TAG Dynamics are continually listening to and addressing the specific needs of their clients, an approach that drives R&D and new product development. With a focus on truth, transparency, and a passion for excellence, they maintain unwavering commitment to customer service and support. The company's goal is to deliver superior solutions that not only meet, but exceed, the operational demands of its customers worldwide. TAG Dynamics is setting new standards in the field of armored vehicle design and manufacturing, with a company mission to protect over 1 million lives in more than 100 countries by 2035.
For more information about TAG Dynamics and its products, please visit www.tagdyn.com.
Join us at Eurosatory 2024, Hall 5A - Stand E 407, to witness the future of vehicle safety and innovation with TAG Dynamics.