TABOO sets sights on global expansion with $10 million funding round

Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 7:55 AM

Blockchain Based platform TABOO has recently announced successful completion of its latest funding round, raising $10 million at a $250 million valuation.

TABOO’s approach to content creation has been well-received by users and investors alike. The platform’s use of blockchain technology and NFTs provides users with a more secure and efficient alternative for content production and distribution. With the latest funding, TABOO is poised to expand its market share and establish itself as a top crypto worldwide.

The funding will be used towards growth, product improvement, security enhancement, marketing, and acquisitions. TABOO aims to solidify its position as a top crypto worldwide and become a household name in the process. With consistent growth the platform has demonstrated its durability even in the global bear market.

Token growth has been a significant factor in TABOO’s recent achievements, with a growth rate of 1000 per cent in Q1 2023. The platform has also onboarded four new Taboo models and is preparing for the biggest Taboo Mansion Event of 2023. Additionally, TABOO has launched a new marketplace with e-commerce features and on-ramp capabilities, making it more accessible to a broader user base.

The upcoming announcement of a Tier 1 CEX partnership has further fueled excitement surrounding the platform. The partnership is expected to provide TABOO with more exposure and increase its liquidity, making it easier for users to trade the platform’s tokens.

TABOO's CEO, James, expressed his excitement for the investment, stating that it would enable the platform to take TABOO to the next level. He added that blockchain and NFTs were the future of adult entertainment and media platform, and TABOO was determined to lead the way.

Furthermore, TABOO’s latest investment of $10 million at a $250 million valuation marks a significant milestone for the platform. With the new funding, TABOO is well-positioned to continue its rapid expansion and establish itself as a key player in the adult entertainment industry. The platform’s innovative approach to content production and distribution, combined with the use of blockchain technology and NFTs, provides users with a more secure and efficient alternative to traditional platforms.