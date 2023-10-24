Syam P Prabhu bags 'World's Best Emerging Leader' award at The House of Lords

Syam P Prabhu is the first Indian professional from UAE to receive such an award at The House of Lords

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 2:33 PM

The founder and managing director of Aurion Business Consultants, Syam P Prabhu has won the World's Best Emerging Leader 2023 award in London. The award was instituted by the World Consulting and Research Corporation for the best Professional achievement of Indian professionals spread all over the world.

Aurion has been rendering professional services in the UAE to investors worldwide for incorporation of companies and related matters. The prestigious award was handed over by Lord Michael Levy, Baroness Helena Kennedy, British MP Virender Sharma at The House of Lords, London.

Syam P Prabhu is the first Indian professional from UAE to receive such an award at The House of Lords. "The awards and accolades received every year from various Government and private agencies add to the responsibility of delivering quality of service seamlessly with impeccable integrity," said Prabhu.