Syam P Prabhu bags 'World's Best Emerging Leader' award at The House of Lords

The objective of this camp was to provide valuable insights and guidance to visa applicants, enabling them to understand the reasons behind visa rejections and improve their chances of a successful application
The founder and managing director of Aurion Business Consultants, Syam P Prabhu has won the World's Best Emerging Leader 2023 award in London. The award was instituted by the World Consulting and Research Corporation for the best Professional achievement of Indian professionals spread all over the world.
Aurion has been rendering professional services in the UAE to investors worldwide for incorporation of companies and related matters. The prestigious award was handed over by Lord Michael Levy, Baroness Helena Kennedy, British MP Virender Sharma at The House of Lords, London.
Syam P Prabhu is the first Indian professional from UAE to receive such an award at The House of Lords. "The awards and accolades received every year from various Government and private agencies add to the responsibility of delivering quality of service seamlessly with impeccable integrity," said Prabhu.
The objective of this camp was to provide valuable insights and guidance to visa applicants, enabling them to understand the reasons behind visa rejections and improve their chances of a successful application
The achievement of surpassing 81+GW underscores SgurrEnergy's expertise and commitment to advancing the global transition towards sustainable energy sources
iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (iAccel GBI) collaborates with Accreda to boost skill development and empower professionals in bridging the education-to-employment gap
Candidates to get real-time opportunities to network with industry insiders
The heavy lift operation took approximately five days, where SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Jumbo-SAL Alliance, brought the vessel Frauke to port Canaveral in the US
A notable highlight of the event was the emphasis on therapies beyond the conventional chemotherapy, such as immunotherapy and photodynamic therapy
Moscow's festivals have evolved into an integral element of the city's urban landscape, providing an excellent chance for visitors to delve into the heart of the city