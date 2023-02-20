Swift Day Surgery signs a memorandum of understanding

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:43 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:46 PM

Swift Day Surgery has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hemocure and Forte Healthcare to create a Dubai Centre of Excellence for fistula and haemorrhoids minimally invasive treatments using Biolitec lasers.

Hemocure owns and operates 20 clinics across Cairo, Egypt and has conducted over 50 workshops to educate Physicians on using Biolitec lasers and efficiently treating the disease with the lowest downtime. With proven success and patient demand, the team has now joined forces with Swift Day Surgeries to launch minimally invasive fistula and haemorrhoid treatments, improving accessibility for patients based in Dubai and the UAE.

Dr Mohammed Magdy, CEO of Hemocare, said: "We are delighted to bring our services closer to the patient's point of need by establishing a centre of excellence for fistula and haemorrhoid day procedures in Dubai. By partnering with Swift Day Surgeries and Forte Healthcare, we aim to share knowledge, expertise and resources to ensure our patients receive optimum care cost-effectively."

Karan Rekhi from Forte Healthcare said: "As we work with our partners towards establishing the centre of excellence, we commit to bringing high specialised and trained physicians to Dubai to lead the provision of efficient and convenient patient care."

Once operational, the centre will offer high-quality care and specialised services, such as proctology, vascular, gastroenterology, gynaecology, aesthetic dermatology, and plastic surgery. The centre will use state-of-the-art technology, including lasers from world-leading medical technology specialists, Biolitec, offering low post-operative pain and reduced downtime.

The Swift Day Surgical Centre will be operated by the renowned Forte Healthcare, a specialised healthcare consulting and advisory firm based in the UAE.