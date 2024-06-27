Swift Day Surgery and Zulekha Hospital establish new centre for minimally invasive laser surgery

RIT Dubai launches Master of Science in Organisational Leadership and Innovation programme
Swift Day Surgery and Zulekha Hospital established a Centre of Excellence facility for minimally invasive laser surgery in Dubai. The partnership was officially signed in the presence of Karan Rekhi, managing director of Swift Day Surgery, and Zoaib Nomani, senior vice president at Zulekha Healthcare Group.
Nomani, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Swift Day Surgery in establishing the Centre of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Laser Surgery. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions to our community. By incorporating advanced technology, we can offer our patients enhanced precision, reduced recovery times, and superior clinical outcomes. This initiative represents a significant advancement in our continuous efforts to provide innovative, patient-centered care in Dubai."
Rekhi shared, "We are delighted to introduce laser treatments that span various medical specialties. Initially, our emphasis will be on proctology, addressing conditions like haemorrhoids, anal fissures, and anal fistulas, along with vascular procedures for varicose and spider veins. As we move forward, we are excited to further expand our offerings and continue delivering innovative healthcare solutions."
"Swift Day Surgery is highly regarded for its advanced minimally invasive laser surgery techniques, which provide patients with swift recovery and minimal downtime. Utilising Biolitec's innovative laser technology, these procedures are performed under local anesthesia or sedation, ensuring both precision and patient comfort,” Rekhi added.
The adoption of minimally invasive laser treatments heralds a new era in healthcare, offering precise and safe medical solutions. These treatments are becoming the preferred choice for patients seeking effective care without the drawbacks of traditional surgery, ensuring targeted treatment, reduced complication risks, and faster recovery times.
