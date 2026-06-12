Swavy brings AI-native influencer marketing to the Middle East

Swavy on Thursday became one of the first companies in the Middle East to rebuild influencer marketing as an AI-native platform, one where artificial intelligence powers the full campaign workflow and brands pay for results.

The launch reflects a wider shift: a new generation of AI-native companies, built around AI from the ground up to deliver outcomes rather than sell software seats or manual services. Swavy applies that model to influencer marketing, an industry that still runs on scattered spreadsheets, email threads, manual creator searches, and fragmented reporting.

In practice, Swavy’s AI automates the full campaign workflow, from creator discovery and outreach to negotiation, briefing, content approvals, and performance tracking, while Swavy’s team focuses on strategy, campaign design, and client outcomes.

Instead of ranking creators by follower count, Swavy’s matching engine scans millions of profiles in seconds and weighs what creators post, their audience signals, engagement quality, and brand fit to surface the right people for each campaign.

A brand can search for almost anything it can think of, from Hyrox fitness creators in Dubai and Formula 1 fans in Jeddah to Arabic-speaking creators with long hair in any city.

"Most platforms add AI as a feature on top of an old workflow. We built Swavy around AI from day one," said co-founders Tarek Abboud and Jacques Saab. "That is the difference between using a tool and being AI-native, and it is why our clients move faster, choose better creators, and only pay based on measurable outcomes."

Swavy already works with more than 100 brands and government entities across the region, including several Fortune 500 companies and leading names in tourism, beauty, consumer goods, and retail. For one large-scale regional campaign, it onboarded more than 500 creators in under three weeks and cut the time planners spent on campaign data and reporting from roughly 50 per cent of their week to about 5%.

Built for the Middle East, the platform supports Arabic-language campaigns, multilingual sentiment analysis, creator discovery across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube, and live dashboards tracking engagement, content performance, and creator-level results.

Swavy is entering a fast-expanding market, as brands across the UAE, KSA, and the wider GCC shift more budget toward influencer marketing and demand better discovery, automation, and performance.

Visit: https://swavy.com/