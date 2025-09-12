Sustainability 2040 Awards: Your business’s sustainability partner is here in Dubai

Futurescaper Middle East is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the Sustainability 2040 Awards, in partnership with Khaleej Times. Nominations for the programme are open until October 3. Companies across sectors and industries are welcome to apply, with the awards banquet scheduled for December 18.

Building on the phenomenal success of its Indian chapter and the widely revered GMEA programme, Futurescaper Middle East’s Sustainability 2040 Awards is a pioneering initiative designed to recognise and celebrate companies across the Middle East that are making remarkable strides in sustainability and the 17 SDGs. The programme aims to facilitate and streamline businesses’ alignment with Dubai’s ambitious 2040 vision to become the world’s leading and most sustainable city.

Futurescaper’s director, Vikas Lath, said: “The city is on a mission to transform rapidly towards becoming a global leader in green practices and an interconnected, people-centric, technological hub. The time is now to join the tide by deeply understanding the maturity of your business, what makes it sustainable, and which practices to enhance in the coming years to stay ahead of the rest.”

The Sustainability 2040 Awards employs a rigorous evaluation process based on a comprehensive 4P Model: People, Purpose, Planet, and Partnership. This framework examines critical areas such as Sustainable Business & Finance, Green Energy, Safety & Infrastructure, Community Engagement, Responsible Sourcing, and more, with over 200 checkpoints measured on a 1,200-point scale.

Participating companies undergo a maturity assessment and receive a quantitative scorecard highlighting their strengths and weaknesses from a systems and processes perspective. This unique benchmarking analysis provides clear opportunities for growth, adoption of best practices, and the fostering of a sustainability culture among employees.

In addition to the overarching Sustainability 2040 Awards, Futurescaper is thrilled to introduce specialised programs: