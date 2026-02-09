Surging demand in the UAE powers Sri Lanka’s post-Gulfood 2026 export strategy

As the global food trade continues to exceed $2 trillion annually, exporting nations are increasingly judged not only on origin, but on consistency, traceability, and their ability to meet evolving buyer expectations. For Sri Lanka, the UAE has emerged as a critical market within this landscape, ranking among the country’s top 10 export destinations and a key gateway into the wider GCC region.

Against this backdrop, Sri Lanka’s participation at Gulfood 2026 marked a strategic milestone. Led by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), the country showcased its largest-ever national pavilion, spanning 510 square metres at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, and featuring 61 exporters, including 33 small and medium enterprises and several first-time international exhibitors. The pavilion served as a central platform for trade engagement, buyer meetings, and market positioning, reinforcing Sri Lanka’s focus on value-added, branded food and agricultural products.

The timing of the showcase aligned with strong export momentum to the UAE. In early 2025, Sri Lanka recorded a 414% year-on-year surge in tea exports to the UAE in January, underlining sustained demand for premium Ceylon tea. Coconut-based products, including oil, milk powder, and cream, also continued to perform strongly through the first quarter of 2025, while processed and packaged food exports showed an overall upward trend despite month-to-month volatility. In 2024, total exports from Sri Lanka to the UAE stood at $334.63 million, with food products such as tea packets, cocoa preparations, desiccated coconut, and coconut milk powder forming a significant share.

At Gulfood 2026, Sri Lankan exhibitors highlighted a diverse range of branded and value-added offerings, including premium tea formats, cinnamon and spice derivatives, coconut-based ingredients and consumer products, processed foods, confectionery, bakery items, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, and herbal, organic, and health-focused products. Live culinary demonstrations further showcased the versatility and application of Sri Lankan ingredients, reinforcing quality, innovation, and consistency for international buyers.

Commenting on the participation, Mangala Wijesinghe, chairman and CEO of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, said: "Gulfood 2026 was a working platform for Sri Lanka, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a priority export market for our food and agricultural sectors. Buyer engagement across tea, coconut-based products, and value-added foods reflects a growing preference for quality, traceability, and reliable supply. Our focus is on building long-term trade partnerships that strengthen Sri Lanka’s position in high-value markets rather than short-term transactions."

Janak Badugama, director – export agriculture, Sri Lanka Export Development Board, added: "The UAE market has responded strongly to Sri Lanka’s agricultural exports, particularly in premium and processed categories. Growth in tea exports and sustained demand for coconut-based products underline the market’s appetite for differentiated offerings. Platforms such as Gulfood allow our exporters to connect directly with buyers, while upcoming initiatives will help deepen these commercial relationships."

Building on the momentum generated in Dubai, the EDB is now turning its focus to Sri Lanka EXPO 2026, scheduled to take place from 18 to 21 June 2026 at the BMICH, Colombo. Positioned as Sri Lanka’s premier domestic trade and investment platform, the expo is expected to feature over 700 exhibition stalls and attract 1,000 to 1,500 international buyers, spanning agriculture, industrial products, and export services. The programme will also include an Investment Forum, sector-specific dialogues, culinary showcases, cultural presentations, and fashion events, offering international visitors a comprehensive view of Sri Lanka’s export ecosystem and heritage.

Looking ahead, Sri Lanka is also preparing for Gulfood 2027, with plans to further expand participation and sector representation. The EDB aims to support emerging exporters and innovative producers, deepen buyer engagement, and strengthen Sri Lanka’s positioning as a reliable sourcing partner for high-quality, value-added food products.

Across its international trade engagements, Sri Lanka continues to advance the “Brand Sri Lanka” narrative, centred on quality, sustainability, heritage, and innovation. Exhibitors emphasised internationally recognised food safety certifications, responsible sourcing practices, and traceability, while focusing on product categories where differentiation, packaging discipline, and supply reliability build long-term buyer confidence.

For Sri Lankan exporters, engagement in Dubai remains strategically significant. The UAE handles approximately 80 percent of food imports into the GCC, with Dubai’s ports providing connectivity to over 150 global destinations, positioning the country as a vital hub for regional and international expansion.

For more information, please visit: www.srilankabusiness.com/