Surbhe Deepak Sachdevaa receives 'Best Holistic Wellness Leader' award at Gulf Achievers Award 2026

Surbhe Deepak Sachdevaa, founder of Chandramaa Wellbeing, was honoured with the Best Holistic Wellness Leader Award at the Gulf Achievers Award 2026, recognising her presence and leadership within the holistic wellness sector.

Presented by Being Muskaan Events, founded by Meena Asrani, the Gulf Achievers Award 2026 brought together professionals, businesses and achievers from different fields to celebrate excellence and achievement across the region.

Wellness has increasingly developed into a multidimensional field, with growing attention being given to approaches that consider different aspects of wellbeing. Holistic wellness places emphasis on looking at wellbeing from a broader perspective, making leadership and awareness within the sector increasingly relevant. The Best Holistic Wellness Leader Award recognises Sachdevaa within this evolving landscape. The honour celebrates leadership in a field that continues to gain importance as people and communities explore more comprehensive approaches to wellbeing.

The recognition also highlights the diverse nature of the Gulf Achievers Award. Rather than restricting its honours to conventional business categories, the platform brings together achievers from different professional and social sectors.

Sachdevaa's recognition adds the wellness sector to this year's diverse list of award categories, alongside achievements in automotive services, business solutions and hospitality. This diversity reflects the broader objective of the awards — to create a platform where achievement can be celebrated across industries and areas of professional contribution.

The award also represents the importance of individuals who contribute to the development and visibility of the wellness sector. As holistic approaches continue to attract attention, professionals working in this space play an important role in shaping conversations around comprehensive wellbeing.

For Sachdevaa, receiving the Best Holistic Wellness Leader Award marks a significant moment of recognition and places her among the distinguished recipients honoured at the Gulf Achievers Award 2026.

The awards platform continues to celebrate individuals whose work represents dedication, leadership and professional excellence. Through its diverse categories, it provides achievers from different fields with an opportunity to have their contributions recognised on a prestigious platform.

Sachdevaa's honour therefore forms an important part of the 2026 edition, bringing the focus to holistic wellness and the professionals contributing to its evolving landscape.

The Best Holistic Wellness Leader Award stands as a recognition of leadership, contribution and the continuing importance of wellness in today's world.