Suraj Jumani leads the way with 'for the youth, by the youth' in I Love Dubai 2.0

Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 1:53 PM Last updated: Wed 3 May 2023, 1:55 PM

“Upon the release of the original beat ‘I Love Dubai’ it gained quick attention from the younger crowd, allowing us to involve the little dancing stars in the next project.” said Suraj Jumani, artist and re-creator of ‘I Love Dubai.’

The original tune, ‘I Love Dubai’ is a story encasing the history, the present and the building of the future – symbolically, the future lies in the hands of this generation, the new and upcoming youth. As it is always said ‘Dubai is the city of dreams,’ Blue Music and its crew aimed to have youngsters fulfil their dreams by presenting the power of their talents and being a part of this project; we realise the importance of building the youth, with them and alongside them.

After the shoot that took place earlier in the month, the crew and cast members patiently awaited the release of the new version, remixed by DJ Buddha and the music video.

The grand release took place in VOX Cinemas, right after Eid on April 29. “The excitement was surreal, showcased on children and parents alike,” Jumani continued. "To make the evening even more exhilarating, we welcomed the guest of honour, sensational singer and musician, B Praak; wowing the crowd with his voice by singing some tunes. “Blue Music believes in uplifting the artists being associated with us and creating moments alike; having a talented singer like B Praak for the launch of the song gave the kids an opportunity to meet him and of course built their confidence by watching themselves on the big screen” Jumani on B Praak being the chief guest of the evening.

Kids and teens, the future of this dynamic city were honoured by the special invitees who had joined us in cheering on the young talent.

“It was a great platform to have my kid be a part of and it was a great initiative by Suraj as well as Blue Music Record Label to have many kids and parents come together this evening to celebrate the release. It was momentous for us as parents to see our children on the big screen,” proud parent excitedly projected.

Blue Music Label is excited to have this 2.0 version become the next wonder in music and continue to do projects with the involvement of hidden talents; special thanks to the team, crew members, media partner Khaleej Times and Young Times, support partners The Space and House of Dance and the tiny cast members for making this vision to reality and once again reciting the story of our city.