Suraj Jumani features in an anthem for the remarkable city of Dubai

Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 4:29 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 4:31 PM

Bluechip Entertainment recently moved into another field of interest – the field of music.

Kicking the door down by the release of the heart-thumping music, 'I Love Dubai' on the UAE National Day sees great success on the music video – continuing to break records at an incredible rate. Since its release, the tribute anthem towards the starlit city of Dubai has seen a boom of views within just three weeks, surpassing 2+ million views on YouTube. This song spurred up an online dance craze amongst Instagram and TikTok influencers, along with well-known celebrities, showcasing the hook step.

I Love Dubai is a story encasing the history, the present and the building of the future – “I, myself, have been here for the past 10 years or so. In these years I have seen myself become an opportunist with the prospects that came my way and a lot of the credit goes to this city for having an open platform to display your abilities to its finest. In a way, we all have come from history to build a future here and this is my way of wanting to pay appreciation – this music is a token of indebtedness from me and other people like me who have come here making this town their home and vice versa,” says Suraj Jumani, the artist launched by Blue Music.

The video itself highlights the true essence of the city, the authentic culture, the state-of-the-art architecture, the inclusivity and much more!

“It is an honour to have represented this beautiful city, a home for many. It is incredible to see the blend of multiple nationalities here and their togetherness – that is what we wanted to showcase by a multitude of famous faces, Sania Mirza, Chris Gayle, Sreesanth and Chirag Suri were some of them – a delightful experience to see them join the celebrations of Dubai,” states Suraj Jumani, the artist and the creative mind behind ‘I Love Dubai’, he continues. “It was an important task for us to bring light to the city in a different way and appreciate the ‘home away from home’ including the inclusivity that Dubai has to offer to anyone and everyone – hence the lyrics of the song itself suggest to take gratification and pride in being a part of this city. We want everyone watching the music video to listen and remember the story we decided to tell, our tribute to this generous town and sing along to ‘I Love Dubai’ with gratitude in their hearts,” Jumani completes. The elements of this striking city come to life through ‘real’ and ‘reel’ figures from different sets of industries such as film, sports, radio and media.

This song is a dedication to the beautiful city and the people of Dubai.

Special thanks to all the stars, influencers, media partners, rest of the crew and cast who helped in bringing this vision to reality; who helped in envisioning this story with us and portraying it to the rest of the world.