SupperClub Middle East partners with Visa to redefine luxury living for Visa Private cardholders

SupperClub Middle East, the regional luxury membership platform, has announced an exclusive partnership with Visa's new card, Visa Private, bringing unprecedented access to Dubai's most sought-after dining and lifestyle experiences. This strategic alliance positions the GCC as the global launchpad for Visa's most premium card offering, reinforcing the region’s status as the world's luxury capital.

In a move that will transform how affluent individuals experience luxury, this partnership grants all Visa Private cardholders complementary access to SupperClub's most exclusive memberships — the prestigious Signature Dining Membership and the coveted Bliss collection. The collaboration represents more than just a partnership, as the move eliminates the traditional barriers to luxury, offering cardholders unlimited bookings, unrestricted guest privileges, and seamlessly integrated discounts that preserve the elegance of every experience.

SupperClub's Signature Dining membership opens doors to an extraordinary culinary universe, featuring up to 60 per cent savings and exclusive buy-one-get-one experiences across the region's most celebrated restaurants. From Michelin-starred establishments to hidden culinary gems known only to insiders, cardholders gain access to a meticulously curated portfolio that spans award-winning fine dining, innovative fusion cuisine, and exclusive chef's table experiences.

The partnership extends beyond dining through the complementary Bliss membership, which provides year-round access to the GCC’s most luxurious beach clubs and resort destinations. Members enjoy up to 50 per cent savings at premium venues renowned for their infinity pools, private cabanas, world-class spa services, and breathtaking locations that define the region's luxury leisure landscape.

"We've always believed that true luxury lies not just in exclusive access, but in the seamless, discreet delivery of extraordinary experiences," said Mehreen Omar, co-founder of SupperClub Middle East.

"Our partnership with Visa represents a perfect alignment of values – both brands understand that distinguished individuals deserve more than just products; they deserve experiences that enhance their lifestyle without compromising their privacy or convenience. This collaboration allows us to extend our handpicked portfolio to cardholders who truly appreciate the art of refined living."

"At Visa, we are committed to working with our partners to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of the region’s most discerning clients, while upholding the highest standards of security, convenience, and trust,” said Yuri Topunov, VP and head of Products & Solutions for Mena Visa.

“The launch of Visa Private in the UAE reflects our shared vision of delivering unparalleled access to exceptional experiences, from world‑class dining to exclusive leisure destinations. We are delighted to partner with SupperClub to bring our cardholders not just premium benefits, but seamless, secure, and memorable moments that truly redefine luxury living."

This landmark partnership represents the latest chapter in SupperClub's strategic expansion, following successful collaborations across South Asia that have established the platform as the region's premier lifestyle membership service. The timing of this alliance coincides with the UAE's continued emergence as a global hub for luxury services and innovation.

"SupperClub has always been more than a membership platform – we like to think we are architects of exceptional experiences," concluded Mehreen Omar. "Born in the UAE and nurtured by our deep understanding of regional luxury preferences, we've grown organically by consistently delivering on our promise of discretion, unlimited access, and genuine value. This partnership with Visa validates our position as the region's definitive luxury lifestyle platform and demonstrates the UAE's continued role as a global launchpad for premium services."

The collaboration also reinforces SupperClub's commitment to technological innovation, with the platform's seamless booking system and automatic discount application ensuring that every interaction maintains the sophistication and privacy that both brands' clientele expect.