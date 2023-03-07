Supercare Pharmacy announces partnership with Payot

by Anam Khan Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:20 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:23 PM

Supercare Pharmacy, the leading wellness retailer with a presence in the UAE for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with the iconic French skincare brand, Payot.

Payot is a trusted, century-old French skincare brand that uses natural ingredients and innovative technology to create high-quality, effective skincare products. The products are designed to help customers achieve healthy, radiant skin, no matter their skin type. Payot is renowned for its luxurious, high-performance products, making this new partnership a real honour for Supercare Pharmacy.

To mark the start of the partnership, Supercare Pharmacy held a launch event at their flagship store in the Dubai Mall on February 27. The event was joined by Marie-Laure Simonin Braun, the CEO of Payot, who shared her enthusiasm and knowledge of the brand. Guests were also treated to a range of skincare demonstrations and activities, along with their own set of products to try.

The collaboration between Supercare Pharmacy and Payot will bring together the expertise of a leading wellness retailer with a luxurious and sophisticated skincare brand. This exclusive partnership will allow Supercare Pharmacy customers to access a range of the brand’s best-selling products.