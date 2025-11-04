  • search in Khaleej Times
Superbrands to recognise 29 top UAE brands for excellence and market leadership

21st Annual Tribute Event to honour trusted brands shaping the UAE’s business and consumer landscape

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 5:28 PM

Superbrands, the independent authority on branding excellence, has announced that its 21st Annual Superbrands Tribute Event will take place on November 5 at Arjaan by Rotana, Dubai Media City. The celebration will honour 29 of the UAE’s most trusted and respected brands that have demonstrated outstanding performance, strong consumer loyalty and sustained market leadership in a highly competitive environment.

Recognised as one of the region's most prestigious brand recognition platforms, the Superbrands Tribute Event brings together senior executives, marketing leaders, and industry decision-makers each year. Earning Superbrands status is considered one of the highest marks of distinction for a brand — reflecting superior quality, credibility, and trust. The rigorous selection process is overseen by the UAE Superbrands Council and supported by votes from over 2,000 business and marketing professionals. Brands are evaluated on reputation, innovation, customer loyalty, and long-term industry impact.

"Superbrands stands for integrity, quality, and consistency," said Mike English, director, Superbrands Middle East. "Every brand receiving this honour demonstrates not only commercial success, but also an unwavering commitment to its customers. This Tribute Event celebrates the brand journeys that continue to inspire growth and excellence across the UAE."

Over the years, Superbrands has become a benchmark for branding excellence and communication leadership, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation, enterprise, and consumer trust.

The 2025 edition will recognise leading names across healthcare, retail, finance, manufacturing, and technology. The UAE Superbrands Council overseeing the evaluation includes:

  1. Mike English, director, Superbrands Middle East and North Africa

  2. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority

  3. John Brash, founder and CEO, Brash Brands

  4. Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

  5. Raju Menon, chairman and managing partner, Kreston Menon

  6. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO and director, Apparel Group

  7. Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare

  8. Rohit Walia, executive chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited

  9. George Kunnappally, managing director, Nando’s

  10. Dr. Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital and CEO, Arabian Healthcare Group

  11. Waseem Al Halabi, board member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

  12. Niranjan Gidwani, consultant director and charter member, TiE Dubai; and John Deykin, branding expert

For more information, visit www.superbrands.com