Superbrands 2025 crowns 29 of the UAE’s most distinguished brands at Annual Tribute Event

Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, successfully hosted its 21st Annual Superbrands Tribute Event on November 5 at the Media Rotana, Dubai Media City. The event celebrated the UAE’s strongest and most trusted brands for their enduring legacy of excellence and influence in shaping the nation’s brand landscape.

The prestigious evening brought together industry leaders, marketing visionaries, and brand custodians to honour the 29 exceptional brands that have demonstrated remarkable achievements in consumer trust, innovation, and market leadership.

The Superbrands Tribute Event is one of the most anticipated celebrations of brand excellence in the region, recognising organisations that have set new standards in creativity, consistency, and credibility. Earning the title of Superbrand is regarded as the ultimate symbol of success, following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the UAE Brand Council and through voting by more than 2,000 senior industry professionals. Brands were assessed on parameters including reputation, customer loyalty, innovation, and overall contribution to their sectors.

"Each of the brands honoured this year represents the spirit of excellence that defines the UAE," said Mike English, director of Superbrands Middle East. Superbrands is proud to recognise organisations that have continued to raise the bar for quality, trust, and innovation. Their success stories serve as an inspiration for the wider business community and reflect the UAE’s commitment to building brands that make a lasting impact both regionally and globally."

Over the years, Superbrands has become a benchmark for excellence in branding. It strengthens the culture of brand building in the UAE, supporting the country’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and enterprise. This year’s honorees included leading names from diverse sectors such as healthcare, retail, finance, manufacturing, and technology.

For more information, please visit: www.superbrands.com