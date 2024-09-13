Superbrands 2024 to honour UAE's leading brands at prestigious annual tribute event

Mike English, director of Superbrands Middle East.

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 2:00 PM

Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, announces the upcoming 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, which will be held on September 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai M Square Hotel. The event will celebrate the achievements of the UAE's most iconic and influential brands, recognising their exceptional contributions to the market.

The Superbrands Award is a powerful endorsement of a brand's remarkable status, symbolising quality, innovation, and credibility. This year, a select group of brands will be honoured with the prestigious Superbrands status, joining an exclusive club of global frontrunners recognised as leaders in their respective fields.

Superbrands 2024 will bring together industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries from around the world, providing a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating the remarkable achievements of these exceptional brands.

The rigorous selection process for Superbrands status will involve a comprehensive evaluation by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands will be assessed based on their market presence, customer perception, innovation, and the overall impact created in their respective industries.

"Achieving Superbrands status is not just a reflection of a brand's strength in the marketplace; it's a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment to consumer trust. In an era where brand loyalty is hard-earned, our Superbrands have set the standard and have become the benchmarks of success and inspiration for others to follow," said Mike English, director of Superbrands Middle East.

Superbrands has firmly established itself as a respected and impartial entity within the UAE business community, recognising brands across various sectors, including healthcare, food & beverage, consumer products, and retail.