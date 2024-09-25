Superbrands 2024 awards honoured 34 UAE firms

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

Recently, 34 companies have been honoured with Superbrands awards in the UAE, this year, recognising their achievements and significant contributions to the market and their continued commitment to excellence in branding.

The companies that won Superbrands award were A&A Associate, AJMS Global, Aldo, Al Rostamani Group, Alpen Capital, Apparel Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Axiom Global, Benzol Lubricants, Bin Sina Pharmacy, Calvin Klein, Dr Joy, Dubai Duty-Free and Dune.

Among other brands were General/Taqeef, Hayatna Fresh, Jawhara Jewellery, Kreston Menon, La Marquise Fine Jewellery, Levis, MCI, Nando’s Nikai, NMC Healthcare, Sacoor Brothers, Saudi German Healthcare, Skechers, Steve Madden, Tim Hortons and Tommy Hilfiger.

“This event is not just to celebrate the brands themselves but also to celebrate the people - the leaders, the teams and the communities who are the heart and soul of every brand,” said Mike English, director of Superbrands Middle East. The event was attended by industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries, offering a unique platform for networking and knowledge sharing while applauding the outstanding achievements of the honoured brands. Superbrands have a rigorous selection process in place and are evaluated by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands were assessed on criteria such as market presence, customer perception, innovation, and overall impact in their respective sectors.

The UAE Superbrands Council, responsible for the rigorous evaluation process, consists of prominent figures including Mike English; Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO, Dubai Duty-Free (retired); Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority; John Brash, founder and CEO, Brash Brands; Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman, Nikai Group of Companies; Raju Menon, chairman and managing partner, Kreston Menon; Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO and Director, Apparel Group; John Deykin, branding expert; Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare; Niranjan Gidwani, consultant director, TIE Dubai; Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital; Waseem Al Halabi, board member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Rohit Walia, executive chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited; and George Kunnappally, managing director, Nando’s.