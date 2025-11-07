Super Boss Film Production & Studio launches in Dubai

Dubai’s thriving creative landscape just gained a major new landmark with the official launch of Super Boss Film Production & Studio, an ultra-modern creative hub designed to bring every element of production, art, and entertainment together under one roof.

Strategically located in one of the city’s most accessible and rapidly developing zones, surrounded by Dubai Commerce City and Dubai Design District, the studio stands at a prime location that’s both central and conveniently away from heavy traffic, making it an ideal spot for industry professionals seeking efficiency and ease of access.

The launch event welcomed top names from the creative, fashion, and media sectors for an exclusive preview of the expansive facility. The new Super Boss Studio isn’t just another production space — it’s Dubai’s biggest and most versatile creative destination, offering everything from film shoots, fashion shows, and podcasts to art exhibitions, commercials, and talk shows — a true 360° production ecosystem.

Speaking about the vision behind the concept, Shiv shared: "I wanted to build a place that brings every creative thing under one roof. Whether you’re a filmmaker, a designer, a podcaster, or an artist, Super Boss is where you can bring your ideas to life. It’s not just a space, it’s an experience."

Combining luxury design with affordability, Super Boss Film Production & Studio offers a rare balance of high-end facilities and accessible pricing, making premium production possible for both established professionals and emerging creators. Beyond production, the space is thoughtfully designed to nurture creativity and well-being, featuring a snooker and entertainment zone, a chill-out area, and even a coffee rave corner that encourages community and collaboration.

The studio also features dedicated zones for private events, including an art gallery setup and spaces ideal for exhibitions, launches, and curated showcases. Designed as a multi-functional venue, Super Boss incorporates an alterable separation system, allowing flexible configurations to adapt the space for different creative and social experiences.

Shiv added: "When people walk in, I want them to feel inspired. Super Boss is more than just a studio, it’s a culture. From arts to products, from shoots to podcasts, this is a space where creativity flows freely."

With its world-class infrastructure, innovative environment, and strategic location, Super Boss Film Production & Studio is set to become a cornerstone for Dubai’s fast-growing media and entertainment industry —where imagination truly meets innovation.

For more information, visit @superbossproduction