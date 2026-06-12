Suntech launches largest-ever internship cohort, welcomes 40 BITS Dubai innovators

Students will work alongside Suntech’s engineering and product teams on projects spanning e-invoicing, ERP, AI, cloud technologies, business intelligence, and enterprise automation

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 10:24 AM
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Suntech Group has announced the onboarding of 40 Computer Science students from BITS Pilani Dubai Campus as part of its Summer Internship Programme 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to nurturing future technology leaders and accelerating innovation across emerging digital platforms.

The internship programme was formally launched during a grand orientation ceremony held at the iconic Gevora Hotel, bringing together Suntech leadership, technology mentors, and the incoming cohort of young innovators.

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Over the course of the internship, students will work alongside Suntech’s engineering and product teams on strategic initiatives spanning UAE e-invoicing platforms, next-generation ERP solutions, artificial intelligence applications, cloud technologies, business intelligence, and enterprise automation. Interns will gain hands-on exposure to real-world business challenges while contributing to solutions that serve organisations across the UAE, GCC, India, and other international markets.

Suntech leadership emphasised that the programme is designed not only to develop technical skills but also to cultivate problem-solving, innovation, and entrepreneurial thinking among future technology professionals.

As Suntech continues to expand its capabilities in digital transformation, AI, cloud services, and enterprise applications, the Summer Internship Program reflects the organisation’s long-term investment in building a strong technology ecosystem and empowering the next generation of engineers to shape the future of business technology.


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