Suntech Group, Taxation Society celebrating strategic partnerships for a stronger future

The Taxation Society has announced the signing of a one-year partnership agreement (2026-27) with Suntech Group, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the professional tax and business community in the UAE. This collaboration brings together two organisations united by a common interest in fostering professional growth, facilitating industry connections, and contributing to an increasingly informed and engaged tax community.

The agreement was formalised at a recent Taxation Society event, in the presence of members, partners, and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both organisations, Pawan Kumar Gupta, owner, Suntech Group; Tushar Gupta, executive director, Suntech Group; Nimish Makvana, president of Taxation Society, and Naveen Sharma, chairman of Taxation Society, highlighted the importance of strong partnerships in creating platforms for learning, collaboration, and meaningful engagement among professionals.

The Taxation Society is grateful for Suntech’s partnership and enthusiasm and looks forward to a productive year of collaboration that furthers the society’s mission.